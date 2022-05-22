In Europe right now there is a very good level of centre-forwards. The classic nine is getting more and more outdated, but now we are experiencing the rise of modern and more complete strikers. Curiously, they continue to dominate, both in terms of goals and influence in the game, the attackers who have been decisive in the last decade, since in their day they were ahead of their time.
These are the five center forwards who are proving to be the most influential in the final stretch of the season in Europe.
The Norwegian striker was left out of the Champions League too soon, but in the Bundesliga he has been a cannon. He has 22 goals this season and has been unremarkable at Borussia Dortmund. The upcoming season at Manchester City is the litmus test for this striker who aspires to dominate European football.
If there is a striker whose performance is totally different from the beginning of the season until now, it is Aubameyang. The attacker arrived at Barça for free in winter with a low profile, but he has been one of the strikers who has scored the most goals in 2022.
The Serbian striker signed for Juventus in winter, and despite the poor results of his team, Vlahovic has pulled the bandwagon and the goals have fallen. In total this season he has scored 24 goals.
The Polish striker remains Europe’s top scorer despite his age. Lewandowski has a whopping 35 goals, and although he has not been able to shine in the Champions League, he is undoubtedly the best center forward of the season, only surpassed by the hero of Real Madrid.
He is the top scorer in LaLiga and the Champions League, in addition to having given several assists. His season is brilliant, leading Real Madrid to the European Cup final with extremely important goals, which only the Frenchman is capable of scoring.
