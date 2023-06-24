The Spanish league championship is one of the most competitive that currently exists, great teams and players are part of this competition. Therefore, today we will show you who are the most valuable players in LaLiga, all the data is extracted from the TransferMarkt portal
Below are the 10 players with the highest market value in LaLiga
We start this list with the Brazilian central defender of Real Madrid. Eder Militao is the tenth most valuable player in LaLiga with a market value of 70 million euros.
From central to central, like Militao, Ronald Araújo is one of the most valuable players in LaLiga. The Uruguayan defender, apart from being one of the best defenders at the moment, has a market value of 70 million euros
The Dutch midfielder for FC Barcelona is another of the players on the list of the most valuable in the Spanish league competition. Frenkie De Jong has a market value of 75 million euros, something more than the two previous players.
The young Frenchman has shown last season to be a versatile player. Camavinga has a market value of 85 million euros
Like his club and teammate, Aurélien Tchouaméni is one of the most valuable players in LaLiga with the same market value as Camavinga. The midfielder has a market value of 85 million euros.
The player who has just been proclaimed champion of the UEFA Nations League is the fifth most valuable player in LaLiga. The FC Barcelona midfielder is worth 90 million euros.
The Uruguayan from Real Madrid has a market value of 100 million euros, being one of the most valuable in the Spanish league championship.
Like Valverde, Rodrygo is another player with a market value of 100 million euros.
The FC Barcelona midfielder is another of the LaLiga players who has a market value of 100 million, being one of the most valuable in LaLiga
Leading this ranking we find Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian winger is the most valuable player in LaLiga with a market value of 150 million euros
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Worth
|
Vinicius
|
real Madrid
|
150M
|
Pedro
|
FC Barcelona
|
100M
|
Rodrygo
|
real Madrid
|
100M
|
Fede Valverde
|
real Madrid
|
100M
|
Gavi
|
FC Barcelona
|
90M
|
Tchouameni
|
real Madrid
|
85M
|
camavinga
|
real Madrid
|
85M
|
Dejong
|
FC Barcelona
|
75M
|
Araujo
|
FC Barcelona
|
70M
|
military
|
real Madrid
|
70M
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#valuable #players #LaLiga #Real #Madrid #Barcelona #monopolize #Top
Leave a Reply