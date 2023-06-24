Stung by an insect that caused him an anaphylactic shock, Damiano Job dies in hospital at the age of only 41. He leaves behind a small child

It should have been a day like any other, he was working in the countryside. Damiano Job he lost his life at the age of 41 while doing what he was most passionate about, staying among his much loved vineyards. An insect stung him, causing him to go into anaphylactic shock.

Perhaps a bee or perhaps a wasp, on the morning of June 22nd in Tarcento, in the province of Udine, led to the death by Damiano Job.

Despite the timely intervention of 118 and the transport in red code to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, there was nothing to be done. The 41-year-old man was hit by a cardiac arrest. The health workers tried to do everything possible, they attempted to revive him and managed to temporarily restart the heart and proceed with the immediate transport to the health facility.

Damiano Job died a few hours after being admitted to the intensive care unit

Damiano was immediately hospitalized in intensive care unitwhere unfortunately a few hours later it is off forever.

It remains to be clarified whether the man was allergic to hymenoptera venomwhich include bees, wasps or hornets.

Everyone knew him, the whole community remembered him as a wonderful man. He was also known in the agricultural field, thanks to his company Agriculture jobs, of which he was always proud. He produced wine and oil. He spent his days among his beloved vineyards with commitment and dedication, as he always said himself.

What happened has shocked everyone, no one expected to receive such sad news. A man so young and so in love with life, a companion, a friend and a father, who died from an insect bite.

Damiano Job sadly leaves his partner Tatiana, his 4-year-old son Edoardo, all his family and friends, who will forever continue to love him and remember him in their minds and hearts.