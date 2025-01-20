Currently, the information technology sector It is one of the key drivers of the Spanish economy, accounting for more than 24% of national GDPand as more aspects of our lives are digitalized, the economy is transformed and follows the same trend, and one of the aspects on which these changes impact is employment.

Although a slight slowdown in jobs is observed in the labor market, when it comes to the technology sector this is quite the opposite, and according to the dataIn the last 12 months, some 26,267 new members have been registeredwhich indicates that technological profiles are among the most in demand throughout the country.

Even so, this sector is not exempt from market difficulties and as Óscar Rodríguez, Head of IT Industry at Adecco, points out, “The technology and digital sector faces significant challenges in terms of employment and talent attraction for the coming years. Among them stand out “the deficit of technological profiles (an almost constant problem in the sector) to which is added international competitiveness to attract and retain talent.”

The most in-demand technological profiles in Spain and their salaries

Adecco has carried out an analysis of the 10 key profiles within this sector and has presented this list.

1. UX/UI Designer

Currently it is the best compensated profile within the sector, being the most in demand. This position is directly responsible for users interact correctly with a digital productthat is, offering the best possible experience for users, have a salary that can reach 49,000 euros.

2. Customer experience specialist

The mission of these professionals is to increase the satisfaction of company userswhich refers to whether the product offered meets the needs of this. Your salary can reach 40,000 euros.

3. SEM Expert

These are the professionals in charge of generate strategies that promote brands through various platforms of paid online advertising, their salaries can reach 40,000 euros.

4. SEO Expert

This figure is responsible for improve the positioning of web contents between the different search engines, that is, the content appears among the first result options. These positions can reach salaries of up to 40,000 euros.

5. Social CRM Manager

This person is responsible for create a good relationship with customers in the sense of developing different strategies to attract new clients. His salary can reach 40,000 euros.

6. Trafficker

This figure is in charge of plan and manage a company’s advertising campaigns on the internet to optimize investment in online advertising and get the greatest amount of traffic possible. In Spain, an average salary exceeds 35,000 euros.

7. E-commerce technician

These are the ones responsible for analyze data to implement the necessary strategies with which businesses meet their commercial objectives from their online sales channels and platforms. The salary range can reach 38,000 euros in certain cases.

8. Community Manager

Also known as Social Media Manager, these are the responsible for the management and development of the online community of a brand or company through social networks, This is one of the most in-demand profiles in the sector, and their salaries can reach 35,000 euros.

9. Web Designer

These professionals are in charge of create and design hosted websitest, from creating the structure of the content to the usability aspects of the page, their salaries can reach 33,000 euros.

10. Inbound Marketing Specialist

Their mission is to attract new customers through digital media and retain them For them to buy on your website, salaries can reach up to 30,000 euros.