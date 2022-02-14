Mexican soccer continues to be plagued by foreign players, however, in recent months the Aztec elements have been gaining relevance due to their good soccer and their high value, compared to foreigners.
Today in 90min we present you who they are the 10 most expensive soccer players in Liga MX. Players!
The Mexican winger and new signing of the Chivas del Guadalajara, Robert Alvaradois the tenth most expensive soccer player in Mexican soccer.
According to portal information Transfermarktits market value for legs is 7 million dollars.
Another of the most valuable elements in the current Closing Tournament 2022 is Peter Aquinas. The Peruvian midfielder has a cost of around 7.50 million dollars.
Unfortunately, the injuries have not ended up leaving him alone, and once again the player of the Eagles of America is in dry dock.
Another player from Eagles of America to the list, now it’s the turn of the midfielder Richard Sanchez.
The Paraguayan is one of the trusted men of coach Santiago Solari; and in the transfer market he has a cost of 7.50 million greens.
On the other hand, the Tuzos del Pachuca have Yairo MorenoColombian player who is the most expensive element of the La Bella Airosa squad with a cost of 7.50 million dollars.
midfielder Fernando Gorriaran He is the most expensive player in Santos Laguna and the sixth in the entire Mexican competition.
The Uruguayan is worth 8 million dollars. Due to his ability with the ball, it is speculated that this would be his last tournament with the Warriors, since there are other squads interested in his services.
Another element that has a cost of 8 million dollars is Maximilian Meza. The Argentine midfielder of Rayados de Monterrey is the second most expensive of La Pandilla.
At 29 years of age, he has been recovering his level of play and today he is one of the essentials of coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre.
Along with Gorriarán and Meza, the Uruguayan striker appears Nicholas Lopez. The ‘Diente’, who is having a good time with the Tigers team, has a cost of 8 million dollars. Without a doubt, one of the most profitable foreigners of the moment.
what to say about Carlos Rodriguez? Without a doubt, the present and future of the Mexican team. ‘Charly’ left Rayados de Monterrey to sign with the Blue Cross Machine, where he has done things well and aims to be one of the prospects heading to the Old Continent. The value of him is 10 million green.
Equaling in cost to Carlos Rodríguez appears the Mexican midfielder louis romo. The midfielder left the ranks of Cruz Azul to try his luck with Rayados de Monterrey. His leg market value is $10 million.
Today the most expensive soccer player that exists in Mexican soccer is the French Florian Thauvin. The player of the Tigers has a cost in the market of 14 million dollars.
Unfortunately, so far he hasn’t been able to demonstrate his ability on the pitch, it’s been difficult for him to adapt and he hasn’t even gotten what he’s really worth.
