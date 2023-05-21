Here we review the 10 most powerful European leagues, which have been decided, and those that have not yet been decided.

English Premier League: The title is decided by Manchester City

Coach Pep Guardiola succeeded in leading Manchester City to the third title in a row, after overtaking leaders “for long periods” Arsenal, and dominating the title again.

La Liga: The title is decided for Barcelona

Barcelona presented a disastrous season in Europe, but dominated the Spanish League with complete dominance and won the title 4 full rounds before the end, outperforming its pursuers Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Italian League: The title was decided by Napoli

Napoli achieved its third championship in Italy, and counted the championship early and by a large margin in a historic season.

Eredivisie: Winning the title for Feyenoord

The Rotterdam City Chief was able to return to the crown this season, after an exceptional performance led by the brilliant coach Arne Sloat. Feyenoord are 8 points clear of PSV Eindhoven with two rounds remaining.

Scottish League: decide the title for Celtic

Celtic has returned to the throne of Scottish football, out of the squadron, away from its historic rival, Rangers, and the “Greens” are seeking to achieve the local double, when they play the cup final against Inverness.

Bundesliga: Rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich

The strongest league in Europe this season, in terms of close competition, is the German Bundesliga. The competition is fierce between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, as they are separated by one point, with the preference for an additional meeting for Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund needs to achieve two victories against Augsburg and Mainz, to break the knot of Bayern Munich, who won the title in the last 10 seasons.

Ligue 1: The competition between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens

Lens Club presented a heavy-caliber surprise to all the French teams, and now it is competing for the championship with the “rich” giant Paris Saint-Germain.

Lens is 6 points behind Saint-Germain, with 3 matches left for each. The “miracle” will lie in Saint-Germain’s failure to achieve any victory in its matches, and Lance’s victory in all its confrontations, to win the title.

Portuguese League: Competition between Benfica and Porto

After an excellent season in Europe and domestically, Benfica is very close to achieving the title, but it stands in front of its “rivals” Sporting, who will face it in the hope of overthrowing it in the derby.

Benfica’s loss in the derby will mean that the difference between him and Porto will remain one point, with one last round remaining. Benfica’s victory would mean the title was decided on Sunday night.

Turkish League: The competition is between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce

Galatasaray, full of its new stars, headed by Argentine Mauro Icardi and Belgian Dries Mertens, is one step away from regaining the title that it has been absent for 3 seasons.

Victory in the next match against Ankara Gucho will mean that the title will be decided for Galatasaray.

Belgian Pro League: The competition between Antwerp and Union Saint-Gillois