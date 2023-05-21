The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for a GIGABYTE AORUS 5 notebook with RTX 3070. The reported discount is around €800, or 40%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is around €2,000. The current discount is the best ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The GIGABYTE AORUS 5 notebook It has a 15.6-inch FullHD screen. The CPU is an Intel i7-12700H at 4.7 GHz. The RAM is 16 GB DDR4, with a storage space of 1 TB. The graphics card is RTX 3070.