The Football Manager 2022 winter update is here, and that means one thing: new young hopefuls. There are so many rising superstars in this year’s game, but only a few have the privilege of being called a “whiz kid.”
They’re the ones with the most potential, so obviously you’ll want to have as many of them on your team as possible. Finding these players can take some time, so here’s a cheat sheet of the best Wonderkids offered on FM22.
to their 21 yearsCosta is already in a position to play in the first team and he has only a few years left to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
Comfortable as a central defender, Pembélé, from 18 yearscan become a great player with good management.
to their 21 years, Gabbia is an integral part of the Milan team. In FM he is prepared for elite football and will become the world top in a few years.
dedication, of 18 years, is one of those players that you have to catch fast to give them time to develop. He has superstar potential, but he’s going to need some patience.
Victor’s potential is beyond doubt. The young man from 20 years he is destined to rise to the top and will only improve his already well-rounded game. He is the perfect point guard for any team.
Bellingham is another player who requires a large outlay to sign. The Dortmund knows that it is a superstar of the present and the future.
Musiala, who is part of the regular rotation of perhaps the most terrifying team in Europe, does things with which most of the youngsters of 18 years they can only dream.
Brazilian star Kayky joined England this summer and signed a long-term deal with one of the richest teams on the planet. Getting rid of this talent will not be easy.
Doku he was a staple on young wonder lists in recent years. Since he left Anderlecht, the Belgian’s rating has only increased.
Italian football has high hopes for Raspadori, who is followed by most of the country’s elite. With only 21 yearsis a dangerous false nine that can play almost any role you ask of it in your line of attack.
