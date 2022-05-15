One of the first things any Football Manager user should do is check the free agent market.
Finding bargains in the transfer market has never been more important than it is today, and there are plenty of potential gems available to join your team for nothing… Needless to say, as long as you find them fast enough.
Next, we bring you the best free agents for each position in FM22 after the winter update.
Moya may have hung up her gloves in real life, but in the game she is the best goalkeeper available on the free agent market.
Last stint at Aston Villa, Elmohamady is comfortable as a right back, right winger and midfielder, making him the perfect player if you are looking for an all-rounder.
Arsenal hero Koscielny had a tough time at Bordeaux and is on the hunt for a new club. She is more than good enough to start in a small Premier League side and could still play a supporting role in a title contender.
Take it while you can. Saracchi joined Levante at the end of February and will be part of their squad in the next update.
Plus an anchor, De Jong has 36 years at the start of the game and has exactly the kind of physical stats you’d expect.
One of the best deals on the free agent market, Augusto remains a capable central midfielder who, at 27, still has plenty of time ahead of him. He may not fit for an elite team, but He should have a future in the top flight.
The Bilbao Gómez has some very interesting data. His 17 free throws, 17 crossing and 16 long shots should do wonders.
The iconic Gervinho can do a dangerous inverted winger from the left flank. He left Trabzonspor in January and still has a year or two to go.
The truly star Of this list, Costa is more than enough for any team on the field and will generally find his place in a reserve role for a true powerhouse.
warrior, of 37 years, is also good enough to play at a good level. 15 plays, 15 headers and 14 shots are his best numbers.
