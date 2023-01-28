A good attack is based on a good defense, and these teams stand out for both their offensive attitude and their ability to defend themselves. Today at 90min we want to pay tribute to the 10 goalkeepers who have stood out the most so far this season.
These are the 10 goalkeepers who have left the most clean sheets so far in their leagues:
The good work of this Napoli is based on the spectacular level that its goalkeeper is showing. Spalletti’s men can achieve great things this season.
With eight clean sheets in twenty games with the red devils, he is showing that the confidence that Erik Ten Hag shows him is more than well-founded. De Gea is returning to his best level.
Freiburg have accumulated quite a few games at the top of the Bundesliga table and much of the credit goes to their goalkeeper: Mark Flekken.
Ederson is an essential player for Guardiola’s Manchester City. Not only because of his saves, but also because of his ability to be the first player to get the ball out. His game with his feet is exquisite.
Lens is managing to fight for the league against a whole PSG team and much of the credit goes to Brice Samba. Last year he was key in Nottingham Forest’s rise.
Aaron Ramsdale has nine clean sheets. We are talking about a big surprise, because a priori nobody was betting that the Englishman would be such a safe goalkeeper after his years at Bournemouth and Sheffield United.
In fourth place we find one of the pleasant surprises of the Italian league. Ivan Provedel is making me a team as soon as I concede goals.
Third place for the PSG goalkeeper. The Italian has definitively taken ownership, while Keylor Navas hardly counts for Galtier.
A goalkeeper like the top of a pine tree that sometimes doesn’t get all the recognition it deserves. Nick Pope is the great lock of this Newcastle.
We must also highlight the work of the defenders: Dan Burn, Fabian Schär, Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier.
Right now he is probably the goalkeeper in the best shape in the world: Marc-André Ter Stegen. In 17 days he has left a clean sheet 13 times. Also highlight the good work of the culés defenders.
#goalkeepers #left #clean #sheet #times #Europes #major #leagues
Leave a Reply