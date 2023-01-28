Head coach Brind’Amour praised the performance of Aho, who scored two goals.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Finnish star Sebastian Aho and the Czech striker Martin Necas led their team to a stunning home victory over the San Jose Sharks, whose successful raid already seemed inevitable on Raleigh’s night.

San Jose nailed the 4-2 goal into an empty net in 58:08, but Aho canceled out the deficit with his second hit of the evening just 15 seconds later.

Necas called out the Carolina home crowd with a shot Andrei Svetshnikov from serving to tie 12 seconds before the final buzzer.

The same duo was at it at the beginning of overtime as well, and Necas’ 21st goal of the season sealed Carolina’s 31st win of the NHL season.

The third Aho, who scored Carolina’s 2–1 lead at the beginning of the set, has hit six complete hits in the last three matches. During the entire season, Aho has scored 20+23=43 points in 41 matches.

Teuvo Teräväinen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi recorded an assist against San Jose. Antti Raanta made 26 saves against the Carolina goal.

“The supporters were properly entertained, that’s for sure at least. The end of the match was great. It looked like we were out of the game, but our skill players got the job done,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour cheered according to the NHL’s website and also gave Aho a special mention.

“He (Aho) was an energetic and difference-making player, especially in the third set.”

Carolina’s fifth consecutive playoff spot seems a foregone conclusion, as the team is solidly at the top of its division.

In the playoff hunt Florida Panthers couldn’t quite pull off Carolina’s trick when the team lost to the Los Angeles Kings 3-4.

The Kings, like San Jose, scored a 4-2 scoreless goal, and no Alexander Barkov entered by and Carter Verhaeghen the reduction completed was enough for overtime.

Dallas Stars Roope Hintz celebrated the 100th goal of his NHL career handsomely, when the forward completed a dominant 2-0 goal against New Jersey Miro Heiskanen input. In the end, the Devils spoiled the evening by grabbing a 3–2 away win in overtime.

Eeli Tolvanen continued his good form by scoring his ninth goal of the season, his seventh for the Seattle Kraken. However, the Calgary Flames were a rude guest, as the team claimed a 5-2 victory over Seattle.

