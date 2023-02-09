Expectations are rising for the start of the 2023 season of the Italian Formula 4 Championship, which on paper promises to be one of the editions that will remain etched in the memory of open wheel enthusiasts.

With the first checkered flag of the year approaching, scheduled on the track named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari on the weekend of April 23rd, the entry list of drivers and teams that will populate the line-up of the series promoted at ACI Sport is growing and WSK Promotions.

These include the team led by former Formula 1 driver Ralph Schumacher, who recently announced the young Chinese Ruiqi Liu with whom he took part in a race in the German F4 championship in 2022 and Gianmarco Pradel.

The latter, an Australian with Italian origins, after having played in the world of karting and making his debut in the Spanish Formula 4 championship last year, will compete with his new teammate in the Formula Winter Series before making his debut in the tricolor series with the US Racing.