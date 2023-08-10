There is no definitive answer to why a tumor develops, but many risk factors are known that play a more or less decisive role: age, heredity, life silos, environmental factors. Considerable progress has been made and it is now clear that the uncontrolled proliferation of cancer cells depends on alterations (mutations) of genes: Some of these mutations are hereditary, but most are caused by external factors, induced by our behavior or by the environment in which we live – he explains Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) -. Being able to understand the reasons and triggers of the various types of cancer (and their greater or lesser severity) would be a fundamental step to prevent the disease whenever possible and to be able to treat it successfully.