Poland and Lithuania are concerned that the 2021 migration crisis could repeat itself. Poland would therefore soon like to have 10,000 soldiers deployed near the border.

Dhe tensions between Belarus and the EU and NATO countries Poland and Lithuania are increasing. Warsaw soon wants to have 10,000 soldiers deployed along its border with Belarus. Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Polish radio on Thursday.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

4,000 of these soldiers would support the border guard, the rest would be “held in reserve”. This will roughly reach the number of soldiers that Poland had stationed at the 400-kilometer-long common border as a result of the 2021 migration crisis.

Warsaw apparently fears a repeat of the crisis that the Belarusian dictator triggered first on the border with Lithuania and then Poland. Alexandr Lukashenko had publicly threatened that his border troops would “no longer stop” “drugs and migrants” at this EU external border in the future.