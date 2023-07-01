China and the United States once again have a high-level meeting with the visit to Beijing of the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken. However, Blinken noted that difficult days were ahead, while the Chinese Foreign Ministry warned that the bilateral relationship was in a downward spiral. Added to this are the statements by President Joe Biden in which he called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a “dictator”.

