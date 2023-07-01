A video broadcast on social networks showed the moment in which luxury cars were speeding and dodging other cars at full speed, in the highway Mexico – Cuernavaca.

According to the recording captured by a motorist who was circulating in the area, at least five drivers of sports cars, apparently from the Ferrari brand, They were going at full speed on the road and they were observed passing quickly and without caution among other cars.

A user reported this fact via Twitter, and it was reported that, so far, The drivers of said vehicles were not arrested., nor did they obtain a sanction from the authorities. The report was published on Thursday, June 29.

Moments later, the National Center for Citizen Attention responded to the report to channel it to the National Guard at the Cuernavaca station, for this reason he asked that the kilometer and the road section be specified.

According to the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) speeding reduces the driver’s reaction timewhich increases the probability of a collision.

The probability that a person suffers serious injuries during a traffic accident is less than 20%, when the speed of the vehicle is 30 km/h, but it increases up to more than 80% when the speed exceeds 50 km/h. The risk of death is higher in vulnerable groups such as pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, children, the elderly and people with disabilities, the Institute reported.

INSP researchers conducted a study in 2020, in which they evaluated the prevalence of speeding and associated factors in four cities of the country: Guadalajara-Zapopan (Jalisco), León (Guanajuato), Cuernavaca (Morelos) and Villahermosa (Tabasco).

The study included 7,057 motor vehicles across the four cities. He 78.3% of drivers were men, 92.3% between 18 and 59 years of age; 6.9% of them did not wear a seat belt and 3.2% used their mobile phone while driving.

This is the first study in Mexico that reports the prevalence of speedingshowing some alarming figures: almost half of the observed vehicles were driving at high speed and almost 1 in 10 were driving at a speed greater than 50% over the limit.