Monterrey.- The authorities of the state of Nueve León have found a total of 12 human bodies inside a clandestine drug grave located in escobedo. This site is linked to the criminal group “El Cano”.

According to information from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Nuevo León, the newly discovered body is in a “non-assessable” condition, so it must be analyzed in the laboratory of the Institute of Criminalistics and Expert Services.

The investigations in the 5-hectare property were ordered by an Investigative Public Ministry Agent attached to the Specialized Investigation Unit in Criminal Grouping, according to information published by Reforma.

Of the 12 bodies found in the clandestine grave, eight were identified through genetic and expert studies with comparisons of DNA samples requested from relatives of people reported missing.

This is one of the largest clandestine drug graves found so far in the Escobedo metropolitan area, according to EL NORTE. This site is located 520 meters from the Municipal Palace and is being investigated by the Civil Force, but the Prosecutor’s Office has not yet intervened.

The investigations in the property described above began after the arrest of Alan Ervey, alias “El Cano” or “Comandante Cano”, who is designated as an alleged member of the Sinaloa Cartel in the state of Nuevo León.

According to inquiries made by local authorities, the victims found in this clandestine grave were rivals of the criminal cell or members accused of treason.