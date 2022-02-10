Béla Hamvas (1897-1968) was a Hungarian thinker endowed with an intense sensitivity. In his latest book, which has just appeared in Spanish with the title a life’s worktakes us by the hand on an infinite journey between olive trees and jasmine, going through the planting and harvest seasons with the calm and wisdom of one who knows how to decipher the language of the celestial vault.

In a simple style, let’s say crystalline, he tells us that reality, with all its weight, tends to illusion at that point in space where numbers live. Because, with the mathematical sign that expresses the number, the kilos of matter that reality contains are converted into an abstract concept. In this way, our perceptions of colors and sounds in nature can be counted just as if colors were visible numbers and sounds were audible numbers.

With the depth of his writing, Hamvas achieves a poetic and beautiful way of transporting us to the splendor of creation, to the primordial heat, that temperature that is preserved today in the background and that was discovered thanks to a microwave antenna.

The thing happened by chance, in Crawford Hill, in 1964, when Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson, engineers at Bell Laboratories, were working on a communications antenna that was causing problems due to bloody background noise. At first, it was thought that the cause of the noise was the droppings of pigeons that had nested in the antenna. They set up a trap, trapped the pigeons and cleaned the facility of droppings. But the damn noise was still there. That’s when they got suspicious.

Both engineers knew the hypothesis about the cosmic background radiation, which is nothing more than the heat that remains from the moment of the explosion that gave rise to the universe. This heat is scientifically known as the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB). The hypothesis maintained that if the Big Bang had occurred due to natural and not theological causes, its trace would remain the same as a trace that travels through the cosmic fabric in the form of radiation. With this, chance came to clear up doubts and God was left out of the plans for the creation of the Universe because of an antenna.

Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson wrote a brilliant page in the book of scientific discoveries when their suspicions became certainties and hypotheses became realities. They had found the Holy Grail, the primitive heat with which the first atoms of matter were formed. And this is something we feel when we read Hamvas. Thanks to his books, we realize that we are part of that original noise, of that reality that the illusion takes to the point in space where it will weigh about two and a half billion trillion quadrillion kilos of matter.

Finally, as a climax, it should be noted here that Penzias and Wilson received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1978, and that the bird trap they used to catch pigeons is in the Smithsonian Institution, in Washington DC, as if it were a museum piece, and that Hamvas’s books can be found in any bookstore thanks to publishers such as Cliff or Ediciones del Subsuelo. It is always a good time to approach this thinker who has known how to show the deepest aspects of the organic world like no one else.

the stone ax it is a section where Montero Glez, with prose will, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.