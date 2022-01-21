The love of the cat Max for the new box: he does not allow anyone to touch it

It is not new that cats love boxes, but a few days ago an incredible story has been made public on the web. A cat called Max, does not allow anyone from touch the box which is in the kitchen of his home and has practically become his favorite game.

Her human friend shared hers on the web photo and they quickly became viral. Many people commented on what happened saying that history makes you smile.

It all started when Nikii and Jessica Gerson-Neeves they decided to adopt this kitten from their hometown shelter. He had lived since stray all the time.

For this he did not know thelove of a human family and the importance of a warm home. In fact he’s been in seventh heaven ever since encountered these loving people.

The couple every day tries to give him everything an animal deserves, but above all they try to make it feel loved and protected. They don’t want me to live anymore trauma which unfortunately has already lived in the past.

The new box is Max’s favorite day

The man for Christmas decided to give his wife a new one mixer. For this reason, after returning home from work, he placed the packaged box in the kitchen.

The woman quickly went to see, but after removing the wrapping paper, she realized that the box had become the new. favorite game of her kitten. He got up there and didn’t want to more get off.

With him of course there are also the other two cats of the family, George and Landon. In fact a shift they put themselves on the new throne, but they don’t allow their human friend to take the appliance which is inside the box.

Jessica updating her followers, said she wrote to the company Vitamix, which given the situation have decided to send them 2 empty cartons with which his four-legged friends can to play. A truly hilarious story that amazed thousands of people.