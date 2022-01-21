Drama in the province of Cremona, a 3-month-old girl suffering from illness dies while being transported to the hospital

A tragic and sudden death it happened in the afternoon of Tuesday 18th January. A little girl of suns 3 months after having had a sick at the pediatrician, has lost his life during transport to the hospital. The attempts of the doctors intervened to save her were useless, since her heart never started beating again.

A terrible story he has upset the whole community. The family of origin Indiana she is very well known and everyone is trying to show affection and closeness to all of them. He left the parents and a 3 year old sister.

According to information released by local media, the tragedy took place in afternoon of Tuesday 18th January. Precisely in the small town of San Giovanni in Croce, in the province of Cremona.

The mother and father in the days before the drama realized that the newborn he was unwell. Precisely for this reason on that day, given the situation, they decided to bring the little girl from pediatrician of the country.

At first everything was going smoothly. However, during the visit the unthinkable happened. The little girl started to accuse an illness and the doctor soon realized the severity of its conditions.

Precisely for this reason he decided to alert the 118. The ambulance arrived in the doctor’s office and helicopter rescue landed at the Casalbordino sports field.

The tragic death of the baby just 3 months old

The helicopter rushed her to the hospital Civilians of Brescia. But upon arrival in the emergency room, the doctors could not help but ascertain his death. His heart stopped beating just during the fly.

It is not yet clear whether it will be arranged the autopsy or if the affair will be closed as a death for natural causes. Meanwhile the commissioner Fabrizio Galli, to the local newspaper The province, he has declared: