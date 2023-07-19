To calm down a bit cheersrather the sycosis that exists for the possible blackoutshe Superintendent of the Federal Electricity Commission, Hugo Martínezattended the conference yesterday weeklyinvited by him Governor Ruben Rocha and assured that the company has sufficient infrastructure and capacity to cover electricity needs during the hot season, even having enough to supply the state capital twice.

The capacity is 2 thousand 974 mega volts and the largest historical claim that has been filed is for 2,161 mega volts, so there should be no doubts among the population. They also conclude that it is necessary to intensify the massive pruning of treeswhose branches colliding with cablesare those that cause 80 percent of the blackouts.

On the other hand, in places where the electrical installations are underground, there are almost no blackouts. Hopefully the commitments for sufficient electricity supply are met, although the issue of how expensive the tariffs were also addressed and here the governor blamed the opposition, especially the federal deputies and senators of the PRIof the BREAD and PRDwho refused to approve the energy reform that would strengthen the CFE and it would lower the costs of production and distribution.

Potpourri. It turns out that not always, that the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He will not come to Sinaloa this week, but until the end of next week, in short, until the end of July to inaugurate the Badiraguato-Parral highway. Let’s hope he doesn’t postpone the visit again, although the road is already working anyway.

WOMEN. Without a doubt, the strongest fight for the presidency of the republic in 2024 will take place among women, given that the most recent surveys confirm that on the side of “the caps” of Brunette, Claudia Sheinbaum already far outstrips his other male companions in preferences, while in the Broad Front for Mexicoalready xochitl galvez she positioned herself at the forefront of the contest and it is very likely that she will be anointed a candidate.

But to add more flavor to the broth, the former secretary of Sedesol and Sedatu has just jumped onto the political stage, Rosario Robles, which he assures comes with everything, with extensive advertising support because it is already announced that at the beginning of 2024 a miniseries or a kind of soap opera will begin to be broadcast that narrates his life and adventures and that paints him as a true leftist social fighter , with which it is intended that the 7 billion pesos of the “master scam” be forgotten. They even say that she could displace xochitl.

SECURITY. Whom ahomeyesterday he Secretary of the town council, Genaro García He came out to give security guarantees to the population and to say that the events of threats that have been made against the owners of a flower shop are isolated and possibly due to personal quarrels that should be investigated by the prosecutor’s authorities but that do not affect the rest of the population.

“There is plenty of electricity supply capacity”: Hugo Martínez, superintendent of the CFE.

In case you didn’t read it: