Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening, which we tell you about in the review, is only the latest chapter of a franchise that now has so many episodes that it has almost lost count (we are at sixteen, on balance). Also for this episode available on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, the historical celebration that has distinguished the tactical-management series for years seems to want to touch new heights of excellence, both in terms of accuracy of the events and of actual playability.

Set at the turn of the sixteenth century, the new chapter in the saga of Koei Tecmo once again puts us in the shoes of a Daimyo (that is the most important feudal office at that time, in Japan), with the aim of conquer your region populated by other local clans and rival Daimyo. Once again the ultimate goal will be to achieve the unification of the country under its hegemony, thus imposing its political and cultural leadership.

Strategy is important

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening (which in Japan is instead subtitled with a much more obvious Shinseii.e. “rebirth”), therefore follows in all respects the previous chapters. Initially we will be asked to choose an era in which to set the game scenario, and then select one of the clans present and divided according to the proposed difficulty. Once we have selected our favorite banner, we will immediately be called upon to develop the regions under our control and to acquire the resources essential to the growth of the country, i.e. money, commissions, the workforce and, last but not least, the honor of one’s clan.

The game will catapult us into dozens and dozens of menus that are initially rather difficult to decipher (unless you are already familiar with the various chapters of the series of Nobunaga’s Ambition), waiting for enemy armies to decide to invade our regions. Obviously, in our geopolitical control of the territories we will not be left alone, since from ours we will have the help of faithful servants to entrust part of the management of their region, each of which has statistics that distinguish their capabilities. In fact, we will have soldiers and characters more prone to diplomacy, given that it will be up to the player to choose how and in which way the relationship between the Daimyo and his servants remain solid, thus also increasing the general statistics (and their loyalty towards us).

The minions – absent in the previous episodes of the franchise and moved by artificial intelligence – is certainly one of the most important novelties of this new chapter, capable of evolving the entire game system. But be careful: their presence will not only serve to offer practical support, since the player will be given suggestions on the next action to be taken on the field. Of course, all of the castle management and some areas around it will be our total responsibility, in fact being able to manage everything freely and on the basis of our degree of diplomacy.

War and peace

Just like the old chapters, even with Nobunaga’s Ambition: AwakeningKoei Tecmo has not focused on general ease, given that even by choosing the default difficulty level (i.e. in fact the lowest one) we will have a really high challenge rate. Between decisive alliances, battles and strategic armistices, the player will always be called to survive increasingly hostile and delicate situations.

A less performing clan will in fact be reflected on a smaller region than the others, as well as the number of soldiers, their effectiveness on the field and war resources in general will be lower than those of the opposing clans. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening therefore leaves nothing to chance, including the advance of historical events – narrated to the player thanks to the aid of animated sequences that are rather pleasant to see – which describe the events in detail. In addition, our clan will also have to deal with from time to time unfavorable natural events (such as storms, tidal waves, or droughts), which can actually bend the kingdom at any moment.

A clear one map of the entire Japanese territory, which we will be able to admire with a bird’s eye view, will show us a coherent and clear subdivision into regions, with various icons and screen indicators useful to help us – in real time – also and above all during the battles . The latter can be managed in a rather multifaceted wayas per Koei Tecmo tradition: in fact, strategy remains the keystone between success and defeat, given that marching directly towards the goal with arms spread will almost never be the most logical choice.

The player’s task will in fact be to decide how to position his army and on which sides to attack the enemies’ castles, at the same time exploiting everything that the battlefield has to offer (including shortcuts or roads hidden from the opponent’s sight). Also fundamental is the resource and supply management, especially if we decide to undertake actions of prolonged wars and capable of putting a strain on the resistance of our soldier patrols. So, if you’re looking for a technical game that doesn’t focus on spectacular graphics but on strategic management, you’ve found what’s right for you.