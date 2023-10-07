GBig holes in the defense and a devastating final: Werder Bremen is expecting an uncomfortable international break after the next painful setback. After a wild final phase, coach Ole Werner’s team lost 3-2 against the more mature TSG Hoffenheim and must initially turn their attention to the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

Star transfer Naby Keita, who was in the starting line-up for the first time since moving from Liverpool FC, also failed to help Werder respond appropriately to the extremely disappointing 4-2 defeat in Darmstadt in front of 41,000 spectators in the Weserstadion.

Maximilian Beier (8th) and Grischa Prömel (29th) initially scored for coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s well-positioned guests, who are keeping in touch with the top with their fourth win in their fourth away game. Romano Schmid (17th) provided the interim equalizer.

In the final phase it became spectacular: Jens Stage (90.+1) seemed to have saved Werder a point with a cracking goal, but Marius Bülter (90.+2) hit back just 87 seconds later.

After the controversial performance the previous week, the atmosphere in Bremen had become more restless. Werner also had to accept criticism and was counting on his team to build on their last two home wins. The 35-year-old felt called upon to make changes – alongside Keita, he also allowed storm joker Justin Njinmah to start for the first time.

Prömel presents, Beier completes

The hosts then delivered the first successful offensive action: Njinmah tried from a distance – but Oliver Baumann in the TSG goal did not have to intervene (3rd). Hoffenheim then proved to be extremely determined. Beier (20), who had missed out on making it into new national coach Julian Nagelsmann’s first squad, played to his tempo after a through pass from Prömel and finished skillfully. Werder was frustrated by the 15th goal they had conceded of the season.







Werner’s team, which was missing central defenders Amos Pieper and Niklas Stark with injuries, managed to achieve the celebrated equalizer. But the joy about it didn’t last long. Hoffenheim repeatedly showed the deficiencies in Bremen’s defense and posed problems for the home team, especially with their speed.

The North Germans also didn’t manage to do much offensively in the first half – there were no noticeable actions from Keita. At half time there were also some whistles from the loyal supporters.

Werder came out of the dressing room with renewed vigor and celebrated in the 51st minute of the game – but Njinmah’s supposed equalizer did not count because of a narrow offside position. A little later, the working day for Keita and Njinmah was over. The majority of fans in the Weserstadion were now hoping for Joker Rafael Borré, who also ignited a new fire. Bülter kicked it out again.