We were just waiting for mathematical confirmation and it has arrived. Max Verstappen is world champion for the third time in a row, forcing the stat books to be updated after breaking record after record. The Dutchman’s third success was achieved on a car, the RB19, for which we have now run out of adjectives to describe it. Although it is undeniable that without the car from Milton Keynes Verstappen would hardly have become world champion, it would be wrong to attribute all the credit to the car. On the contrary, if the RB19 will go down in history as one of the most dominant single-seaters ever, it is also due to its driver, who indirectly he was also its inspiration.

Leader of the technical department

There would be plenty of evidence of the role played by Verstappen in winning the drivers’ title. The most immediate is the confrontation with his teammate, with Sergio Perez increasingly confused and in a situation in which Albon and Gasly had found themselves before him. Woe betide anyone who neglects the psychological factor, with the Dutchman who can count on a team that has been trained to listen to his instructions for years. A privileged status, which the world champion earned on the track.

Verstappen’s value, however, goes beyond the simple comparison with his teammate and emerges precisely from that RB19 in which some see an excuse to diminish his merits. With the current generation of ground effect Formula 1, handling and performance do not go hand in hand, but they often represent two contradictory objectives. The last two years have highlighted that the faster a car is, the more it risks being untamed by those who drive it, something that designers are forced to take into account. “You try to optimize what makes your car go faster. Maybe to do this you give up something that would make it easier to drive, but you can’t make the two aspects grow together”the explanation of Haas Chief Designer Andrea De Zordo, one of the many available among his colleagues.

Red Bull is currently the fastest car on the grid, only apparently simple to drive in the hands of the world champion, but with Perez at the wheel it reveals all its restlessness. Red Bull did not build the RB19 around Verstappen, but set up and developed the project to obtain the fastest possible car, being able to do relying on a pilot capable of controlling it. This not only concerns the aerodynamic shapes, but also the tuning. Even in a car that is always precariously balanced, Verstappen feels confident enough to adopt equally extreme settings, making the RB19 work exactly as it was designed.

The PID controller

The driving difficulty of modern Formula 1 lies in the physics of ground effect, a phenomenon which by its very definition is based on the aerodynamic interaction between the car and the ground. As has been repeated for years now, the current generation is a generation of cars that need to run low and stiff on the suspensions to enhance aerodynamics, not the best when you want to reduce driving nervousness. Furthermore, the aerodynamics of the bottom are always on the edge of instabilitywith the constant risk that a gust of wind or an irregularity in the asphalt forces the pilot to make a correction, in the best case scenario.

There are those who compare the pilot’s activity to that of a PID controller: proportional-integral-derivative. This is because in controlling the car the driver acts in the present, reacting to what has just happened in the past and predicting what could happen in the immediate future. On a generation of unpredictable cars like those with ground effect, all this emerges fully. Dutch in particular stands out in the ability to predict the grip limit, rarely exceeding it, so much so that he is almost never seen making corrections on the steering wheel. Verstappen is a driver who is always one step ahead of the car, anticipating his moves in a very fast chess game played at 300 km/h.

Mutual trust

In conclusion it is true, Verstappen won his third world title because he had the RB19 in his hands. However, if Red Bull has been able to push itself as far as it has in design, it is thanks to safety a pilot capable of enhancing an extreme project. We often talk about the trust a driver has in his car. In the case of Verstappen, however, the relationship is mutual, with the car, the personification of its designers, fully convinced of the qualities of its driver.