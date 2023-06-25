Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) he handily won the Portland ePrix race of the Formula E world championship in front of the Avalanche driver Andretti, Jake Dennis, which took second place. The couple now sits at the top of the world championship standings with Dennis just one point behind Cassidy. Porsche’s standard bearer Antonio Felix da Costa he finished third and only seven seconds separated the top seventeen cars at the end of the e-Prix.

ePrix Portland 2023, race results in America

During the Formula E Portland ePrix, Nick Cassidy had an excellent race, starting from the tenth position on the starting grid. An unprecedented battle that saw the 22 pilots struggling to find a balance between energy management and speed.

Despite the 403 position changes during the competition, it was immediately clear who were the contenders for the title. The New Zealander Cassidy led the group several times and on lap 28 with a decisive move he got the better of da Costa who put the Envision racing driver under pressure, starting from eighth position.

Jake Dennis conquered the Pole Position of the race and led the initial stages of the race, but couldn’t manage energy as accurately as Cassidy. Despite this, he was able to pass da Costa on the final lap, pushing the Portuguese down to third.

Nick Cassidy, ENVISION RACING during the Portland ePrix

Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche) was leading the drivers’ standings by just one point over Dennis: in this race he was lucky, managing to escape a contact and gain ninth position. In the drivers’ standings the German is in third position with 136 pointsbehind the leading duo formed by Dennis and Cassidy, with 154 and 153 points respectively.

On his 29th birthday, Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) worked his way up from 20th on the grid to fourth, picking up the ABB Driver of Progress Award for most places in the race and ensuring he stays in the fight for the title with 122 points with four races to go in the season.

Portland 2023 ePrix race podium

The podium of the race Formula E 2023 of thePortland ePrix 2023 in Oregon (United States of America) consists of:

Nick Cassidy – Envision Racing Jake Dennis – Avalanche Andretti Formula E Antonio Felix DaCosta – TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team

Portland Formula E 2023 ePrix race standings

POS PILOT TEAM PTS extension 1 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing 25 2 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Formula E 18 3 Antonio Felix DaCosta TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 15 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing 12 5 Sebastian Buemi Envision Racing 10 6 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG Racing 8 7 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing 6 8 Lucas DiGrassi Avalanche Andretti Formula E 4 9 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 2 10 Norman Born Nissan Formula E Team 1 11 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra Formula E Team 0 12 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 0 13 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 0 14 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Racing 0 15 René Rast NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 0 16 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan Formula E Team 0 17 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 Racing 0 18 Jake Hughes NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 0 19 Andre Lotterer NIO 333 Racing 0 20 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG Racing 0 21 Nico Muller ABT Cupra Formula E Team DNF 22 Robert Mehri Mahindra Racing DNF Portland Formula E 2023 ePrix race standings

