Two teenagers were arrested in Manchester, north-west England, in connection with the attack on the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where 44-year-old Briton Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage on Saturday. The man was killed in an FBI raid.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said that “ counter-terrorism police operations continue to assist investigations conducted by the US authorities and police forces in the region are working with local communities to put in place any measures to provide further reassurance. ”.