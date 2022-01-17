For now, no agreement with the new coach (stop overnight for economic reasons). Who will be on the bench in Turin?

Gray smoke, but nothing is lost. The negotiation between Sampdoria and Marco Giampaolo resumes today, trying to reach a positive conclusion of the agreement that seemed virtually reached yesterday in the middle of the day, but then in the night it found an unexpected stop for purely economic reasons. It will then be up to Carlo Osti, director of the Sampdoria technical areas, to try to reconstruct the story.

The situation – The facts: after the agreement found in the morning between Sampdoria and Turin (the club with which Giampaolo is under contract until next June 30) for the payment of the coach’s salary for the next five and a half months, the company of Corte Lambruschini he seemed to have also found an agreement for the next two seasons (until 30 June 2024) with Giampaolo himself. However, economic differences have suddenly brought everything to a standstill. Today the Sampdoria are expected to finish at the Mugnaini in view of the match against Juventus tomorrow night at the Allianz Stadium (valid for the first knockout round of the Italian Cup).

Pending – As a matter of fact, D’Aversa is still in the saddle, and yesterday he directed training in Bogliasco. Times are tight: in fact, disheartened by the Sampdoria club, D’Aversa awaits communications from the club, but it is difficult to think that he can go on the bench tomorrow in Turin, unless Sampdoria retraces his steps. First, however, it will be precisely Osti’s turn (who yesterday decided to follow this path after various meetings with President Lanna, the Board of Directors and Diesse Faggiano) to try to convince Giampaolo, who had already led Sampdoria from 2016 to 2019 and is considered the right profile to restart a team in difficulty, back from three knockouts in a row in the league, with the red zone now only four points away.

