Texas Governor Greg Abbott of the Republican Party defied the US Supreme Court ruling and ordered the state's National Guard to maintain the barbed wire it placed on the border with Mexico to prevent illegal immigrants from entering.

“Texas has the constitutional right to defend itself,” he argued this Thursday (25) in an interview with the television network Fox News in which he accused the country's president, Joe Biden, of the Democratic Party, of having “abdicated his responsibility” to protect the border.

For this reason, the Republican politician defended the installation of more “barriers” to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants, whom he considers “criminals”.

Last Monday (22), the Supreme Court agreed with the federal government to allow the removal of the barbed wire that Texan authorities placed on a stretch of the border in Eagle Pass to detain immigrants trying to enter the US illegally.

The Biden administration claims the barbed wire barrier prevents federal Border Patrol agents from accessing the area and carrying out their tasks.

In response to the Supreme Court ruling, Abbott declared on Wednesday (24) the existence of an “invasion” in Texas, which, according to him, gives his government “the constitutional authority to defend” the state.

In a statement, the governor assured that the Texas National Guard and state police will act “under this authority” to “protect the Texas border” and, according to local press, work continues on installing more barbed wire.

The Texas National Guard has been patrolling the border for some time, which has caused friction with federal authorities.

On January 12, tensions came to a head when federal agents accused Texas authorities of preventing them from accessing the area to rescue a family of three immigrants who had drowned in the Bravo River.

In addition to the barbed wire and deployment of the National Guard, Abbott sent dozens of buses full of immigrants to Washington and several other cities run by politicians from Biden's Democratic Party as part of his confrontation with the president's and party's policies.

He also installed a buoy barrier along a stretch of the Rio Grande and passed a law to criminalize migrants who cross the border irregularly, both measures heavily criticized by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. (With EFE Agency)