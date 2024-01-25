The Supreme Court of the United States gave this Wednesday green light for the first execution with nitrogen gas in the country, which is scheduled for this Thursday in Alabama, amid international criticism.

Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58 years old and sentenced to death for a murder for hire in 1988, launched a legal battle to prevent his execution with this never before tried method, because He claims he is being treated like a guinea pig..

The high court, however, refused to admit the challenge of Smith, who must be executed this Thursday after 6 pm local time (7 pm Colombia time).

As the date approaches, international voices have been increasing calling on US authorities to intervene before it is too late.

The state of Alabama, which has been working for years on a protocol to kill with this new nitrogen asphyxiation technique, has defended in court that It is “the most painless and humane method of execution known to man”. The prisoners will be put on a mask that will replace oxygen with nitrogen gas, in theory causing death in a few minutes.

But that argument does not convince Smith's defense, who after a federal judge gave the green light to the execution last week, filed appeals before the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals and before the Supreme Court alleging that his client is a pig. Indians. Unlike the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals has not yet ruled.

Smith's defense maintains that his right to be free from cruel punishment, enshrined in the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, has been violated.

Who is Kenneth Eugene Smith?

Alabama is the first state to develop an alternative to lethal injections – the majority method in recent decades – given the difficulty that acquiring the drugs has meant in recent years due to the refusal of pharmaceutical companies to allow them to be used for this purpose.

In addition, complications that have arisen in several executions – some in Alabama – have led to the method being questioned as inhumane and the subject of legal disputes for years.

NEW: The Supreme Court allows Alabama to execute Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas, an unprecedented method, on Thursday. No dissents noted. pic.twitter.com/iyO9wMD7aV — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 24, 2024

Smith is on so-called “death row” for having murdered a woman in Colbert County, Alabama, in 1988. Elizabeth Sennett (45 years old)at the request of her husband, Charles Sennetta preacher, who sought to collect compensation. Smith and an accomplice, John Forrest Parker, received $1,000 each..

The pastor committed suicide a week after the murder, when he realized that the authorities considered him a suspect, while Parker was also sentenced to death and was executed in 2010 by lethal injection.. “I'm sorry. I don't expect them to ever forgive me. I'm truly sorry,” Parker said to the victim's children before being executed.

The woman's husband plotted the crime because he was deeply in debt and wanted to collect the money from her life insurance. Sennett was stabbed and beaten with a fireplace utensil.

Alabama attempted to execute Smith in November 2022, but the executioner was unable to introduce the intravenous lines. As part of a subsequent agreement, Alabama pledged not to again attempt to kill Smith with lethal injection.

Commissioner John Hamm then said that The prison staff tried for one hour, the maximum time limit legally allowed, to connect the two intravenous lines to the designated.

A day after the botched execution, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey announced that executions would be suspended in the state to allow for an internal review of lethal injection procedures.

“My body is disintegrating, I keep losing weight,” Smith told the BBC in a written response to questions posed through an intermediary. In Alabama, face-to-face meetings between journalists and death row inmates are prohibited.

The BBC They contacted him by phone late last week, but he asked them not to interview him because, he said, he was very unwell.

“I'm nauseous all the time. I get panic attacks regularly… This is just a small part of what I've been dealing with on a daily basis. Torture, basically,” wrote the man, who also called on authorities of Alabama to “stop (the execution) before it's too late.”

Experts have warned of the risk that the execution is a disaster, that Smith could have violent convulsions until he is in a vegetative state. And they even point out the possibility that the gas could escape from the mask and kill others in the room, including Smith's religious advisor, the Reverend Jeff Hood.

Kenneth Smith will be the first human being in the United States put to death using nitrogen gas, a method that is not based on any scientific evidence. Alabama should stop Smith's execution and scrap the death penalty completely. https://t.co/z5uFxl74f4 pic.twitter.com/vrD93v7rfc — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) January 24, 2024

“I'm sure Kenny is not afraid of dying, he's made that very clear. But I think he's afraid of being tortured even more in the process,” says Hood, who signed a document that legally separates the state from the dangers of a nitrogen leak.

“I will be several meters away from him, and I have been warned repeatedly by several medical experts that I am risking my life by doing this. If there is any type of leak in the hose, if there is any type of leak in the mask, in the seal around from his face, it could undoubtedly cause a nitrogen leak in the room,” the reverend acknowledged in conversation with the BBC.

The last gas execution in the United States took place in 1999, when a man convicted of murder was administered hydrogen cyanide gas.

Alabama is, along with Oklahoma and Mississippi, one of three states in the United States that approved the nitrogen hypoxia methodwhich consists of supplying this gas through a mask until the body is deprived of oxygen.

In 2023, 24 executions were carried out in the United States, all by lethal injection.

How is it the procedure?

Nitrogen hypoxia is a procedure in which nitrogen, pure or in a concentration high enough to be lethal, is inhaled to the point of asphyxiation. The prisoner receives it through an airtight mask.

The protocol for its application drafted by the Alabama Department of Corrections in August of last year requires its technicians check that the gas volume in the cylinder exceeds the minimum acceptance threshold.

That document specifies that when nitrogen is used in executions, the presence of a spiritual advisor will not be allowed in the so-called “death chamber” unless the latter has signed a consent regarding possible risks.

“The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman, and degrading punishment, and we urge Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to use her clemency power to stop the execution of Kenneth Smith before it's too late.”https://t.co/zTXWd7Bl1B — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) January 25, 2024

Alabama has hidden some details in that public protocol, but the stipulated choreography details that designated officials must remove the mask, connect it to the breathing tube, and place the material in the fixed place inside the room.

There will be oxygen meters on the wall that will have been checked several times to ensure they are charged and the audible alarm is working.

Smith, according to that roadmap, will be fitted with a pulse oximeter that shows the level of oxygen saturation in the blood. She will have the opportunity to give a final speech of no more than two minutes in length and the administration of the nitrogen itself will not last longer than 15.

Before staff enter the room to declare your death, the room will be ventilated.

Smith, the network said Wednesday cnnyou will not be allowed to eat from 10 am this Thursday to minimize the risk of vomiting and choking when inhaling or swallowing your own expulsions through the mask.

Amnesty International recalls that in November 2022 an attempt was made to execute him with a lethal injection but there were problems when introducing intravenous lines.

A federal court described that episode as “horrific,” according to the NGO, and three Supreme Court judges described it as torture, causing him to suffer “enormous pain and suffering” that caused post-traumatic stress disorder.

For her part, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, has expressed her deep concern and has asked the state of Alabama not only to stop the execution of Smith, but to refrain from carrying out other executions of this type in the future.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from agencies and BBC