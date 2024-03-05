Washington (agencies)

The local government forest department in the US state of Texas confirmed yesterday that five fires are still active after more than a week of devastating fires in the state, including a fire that has become the worst ever in the state's history. The administration said in a statement that “Smokehouse Creek” has become the worst fire in the history of this state, among five fires that are still active, noting that the containment rate for these fires ranges between 15 and 85%.

She added, “Fire environment conditions will moderate during the middle of the week, reducing the risk of new large forest fires that are highly resistant to control.” She added that “cold temperatures and lower winds will help in ongoing efforts to suppress active forest fires,” but warned that the risk of new fires will remain for some time.

The local government banned open fires in 65 provinces as a precautionary measure to prevent the extension of fires or the outbreak of new ones.