Decades ago there was talk of a “contraceptive injection” or even the “male pill”, but it remained just hormone pills for women to combat unwanted pregnancies. Is there a breakthrough now with testicular heating and new tablets?

EA small group of men in Reiskirchen, Hesse, is working on a contraceptive product for men. Those involved there have created a plastic clamp that is placed around the scrotum and through which electricity is passed to heat the testicle to a certain temperature, which makes the sperm sluggish, so to speak, and makes the men infertile for a few weeks. The Hessian inventors tried this out in self-tests. “In the past, African tribes used contraception by placing the testicles in hot sand,” explains doctor Niklas Grohs, one of the three inventors of “ConMaCept,” as they call their prototype on their homepage.

Lazy swimmers

In fact, the ancient Greeks actually came up with the idea that heating a man’s testicles could affect his fertility. Now, almost two and a half millennia later, scientists confirm that this is indeed the case and can or could be done in a controlled manner. The product is not yet available to buy.