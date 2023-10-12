Brokers and analysis houses list some of the investment options they would choose

On Children’s Day, parents can gift their children with investments in profitable assets for long-term investments. Investing in assets from the birth or childhood of children can be a great driver to guarantee a better future for children. Brokers and analysis houses list some of the investment options they would choose.

Órama listed National Treasury Bonds, including the Educa+ bond. The new paper is a product from the National Treasury that allows the sale of securities so that the family can finance the education of their children, grandchildren, nephews, among others.

Afinz would choose Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs), for more conservative profiles.

Nomad, focused on international investments, would bet on diversification through fixed income abroad, notably in , with investment in securities issued by the United States Treasury. According to Nomad, the investment is “low risk and variable return, as well as low maintenance requirements with high credit quality”.

Guide, however, would keep an eye on private pensions, with flexible plans and no incidence of quotas, which are semi-annual tax advances.

With information from Investing.