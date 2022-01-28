This action packed drama is available on Funimation Y Crunchyroll, thanks to the animation studio ufotable. This story tells of the adventures of Tanjirou Kamado and company seeking to defeat Muzan Kibbutsuji, the king of demons, at all costs. Throughout the franchise we have met incredible characters that you have surely wondered who your husbando would be. Kimetsu no Yaiba.

This personality test will tell you which character from Kimetsu no Yaiba it would be your perfect husbando for you. Whether you can make someone fall in love with your firm and stoic character or because of your free spirit that seeks its place in the world. Whatever your outcome, let’s hope he treats you kindly.

In this animated series we will know the story of self-discovery that characters like Hashibira Inosuke or Tanjirou Kamado, who deal with their past, their family relationships and their future. You may have felt like either of them more than once. Now, if you want to know who would be your husbando of Kimetsu no Yaiba, remember to answer honestly or you could end up with no one by your side.

*IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUTTING THIS PAGE ON YOUR DESKTOP VERSION OR SEE IT DIRECTLY FROM YOUR COMPUTER.

See also The Batman: the director was inspired by Kurt Cobain for his Bruce Wayne What do you do when you reach the limit? Exploit breathe very calmly give 110% I panic I ask for help I cry What is your favorite fast food? Tacos Sushi Ice cream Ramen Hot dog Burger If Muzan offered to drink his blood to fulfill your dreams, would you do it? What is your special secret ability? sleep anywhere reading on public transport See complete series in 1 day cooking super yummy wake up without getting tired discover any gossip How important is it for you to share animes, series or movies with your partner? Can’t skip a single episode I care a lot about sharing hobbies with my partner It’s a special moment, but it’s okay if you don’t share it I do not care I don’t care if it goes ahead in the series we see I don’t mind sharing hobbies or not Do you prefer to sleep or work in your free time? To work! Effort pays off! rest is important I prefer to rest and eat Watch a series or anime Go out to see new places Read a novel or manga What do you do when you’re with your crush? I tell him how much I love him See also 'The 2-hand test', Elon Musk's strategy to hire Tesla I treat you with love I get nervous I feel very happy I am full of energy I panic Do you consider yourself a person in love? Test: Who would be your husbando from Kimetsu no Yaiba? Rengoku Kyōjuro Something lit the flame in Rengoku for you, this powerful hashira of Kimetsu no Yaiba saw that you were a steadfast, noble and big-hearted passionate person. Despite your fears, you always manage to overcome and get ahead. There is nothing that you cannot accomplish with enough encouragement and dedication. Tanjirou Kamado The young Tanjiro Kamado has recognized your great audacity and nobility, you are one of the people who will stop traffic to save a small stray cat or dog. Sometimes people take advantage of your character and innocence, but it’s because they don’t know what you’re worth. If you’ve ever been told you’re worthless, don’t believe them (because Tanjiro doesn’t believe it about you either). Tengen Uzui Would you become the fourth wife of Tengen Uzui? It seems that both they and he have recognized that you are a person with a great spirit, with established goals and an ability to maintain order that scares them (but they like it). Sometimes you can hide your emotions to avoid making others feel bad, but don’t worry about that anymore. With Tengen Uzui by your side, you won’t have to anymore. Hashibira Inosuke See also Review: 'Monster Hunter Rise' - Should have originally come out on PC | EarthGamer Inosuke put his two eyes on you, maybe you loved his looks or his spirit, but he saw something in you. You do not care what other people think of you, you can have strange hobbies and you will show them off with pride because they are part of who you are. In the same way, you have your heart and you share it with the people who love and appreciate you. Akaza Akaza may seem like a bad boy on the outside, but only you know what his heart hides. Surely you are someone who has a hard time showing their affection in public, but that does not make you feel less. Sometimes you may push yourself too hard and not forgive yourself for a single mistake, but Akaza is here to tell you that everything will be fine. Gyutarō Gyutaro knows how to see through your apparent security and perfection. You may be a charm, a beauty brought by the gods, but this demon can see that you also have a lot of sadness in your heart. The time has come to put things in order to be the best form of you.

And good? Who would be your husbando from Kimetsu no Yaiba? Is he a lovable person who will treat you kindly or a person who is more focused on his own life and problems? What do you think about it? Do you think we should change some questions?

