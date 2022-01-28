The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov assessed the “threat of invasion” by Russia. He stated in interview French newspaper Le Figaro that Russia has not decided to conduct a military operation.

According to him, the “threat of invasion” can be used to test the unity of NATO and the European Union (EU).

“I think they [российские власти] didn’t make a decision. And I hope they don’t. In my opinion, Russia is trying, first of all, to take a position of strength for negotiations with Washington and the countries of Europe,” Reznikov said.

Earlier in January, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Russia had sufficient military capability to invade Ukraine, but the country’s authorities had not yet made a final decision. The US Secretary of Defense noted that Moscow, in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, could capture many Ukrainian cities and large territories.