United States.- Despite the fact that Tesla Motors assures that its recording system is safein recent days a controversy has broken out within the company of the tycoon Elon Musk when it was revealed that employees of the electric car company shared videos recorded from the vehicles by customers.

According to a special report published by “Reuters”some employees of the electric car corporation would have privately shared clips and photossometimes very invasive, which were recorded and taken by the cameras included in the cars.

These testimonies derive from the 9 interviews that the company carried out to former employees of the most famous electric car company internationally.

According to what was exposed by Reuters, although Tesla affirms to its clients that their privacy “is and always will be enormously important”, it seems that this premise was violated by the employees.

Thus, according to what was commented by a former employee, the images that were shared through an internal messaging system of the company from 2019 to 2022 included some embarrassing situations that invaded the privacy of the ownersas for example in one you can see a man who approaches a car without clothes.

“It bothers me because the people who buy the car I don’t think they know that their privacy is not respected,” said the former collaborator.

In order to collect this information, the agency contacted more than 300 former Tesla Motors employees who had worked at the company for the past 9 years and who were working on the development of their autonomous driving system.

Thus, more than a dozen former collaborators accepted the interview, although on condition of anonymity, since they revealed that although the images taken from the Tesla were often only shared between two, on other occasions dozens of them could see them.

All in all, no one can deny that Tesla collects a large amount of data from its cars internationally, however, the company needs the owners of these to grant permission on the touch screens of their vehicles prior to the collection of information.

It is in this way that it should be taken into account that in his “Customer privacy notice”, Musk’s company states that the data may include “brief videos or images”although this material is not linked to a customer account or car identification number, coupled with the fact that “they do not personally identify you.”

Anyway, now Tesla Motors has been sued collectively, after a resident of San Francisco, California, United States, filed last Friday, April 7, 2023, a collective legal recourseaccusing the corporate of violating the privacy of its clients.