Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Vandalism | Helsinki takes action in abandoned houses in Mellunmäki

April 12, 2023
There have been vandalism and disturbances in apartment buildings awaiting demolition in Helsinki’s Mellunmäki.

Helsinki the building inspectorate plans to make an inspection visit to the apartment buildings to be demolished in Mellunmäki. The matter is confirmed to HS by a construction lawyer Ulpu Juvalainen From the city of Helsinki.

The monitoring unit will probably visit the property on Wednesday.

“Building control can then ask the property owner to take measures if the measures mentioned in HS’s news have not been taken or they are not sufficient,” says Juvalainen.

Such measures include, for example, guarding and boarding of doors and windows.

In the last few days, HS has been reporting about apartment buildings awaiting demolition in Mellunmäki, where vandalism has occurred.

In the houseplaces have been broken into, things have been thrown out of the window and several fires have been set. The most recent fire was on Tuesday.

The unrest worries the residents of the area. On Monday, one resident described the landscape of the abandoned block to HS as the “end of the world” atmosphere.

Helsinki is out of hand with "end-of-the-world" houses

