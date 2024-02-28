By the end of the year the production version of Tesla Roadster will see the light. This was announced directly by Elon Musk, the CEO of the US giant, who as always used social media X to communicate. The South African manager hinted that the initial specifications announced for the Roadster have been significantly improved and are now bombastic, and also that “There will never be another car like this“.

Improved specifications

In particular, speaking of specifications, we should be faced with an even time less than 1.0 seconds for the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h, effectively half the time that was announced in 2017 in reference to the reference concept car. As for the maximum speed, we are moving towards confirmation of over 400 km/h, while the autonomy with a single charge should be around around 1,000 km.

Debut by the end of the year

Also take a look at the development timelines. Musk has made it known that Tesla aims to start the first deliveries next year, but it is right to be cautious given that it would not be the first time that a deadline relating to the new Roadster has been postponed. In reference to this, i previous delays had been attributed to supply chain disruption and expanded development of a tri-motor powertrain and advanced battery technologies.