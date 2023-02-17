The American company was forced to release a corrective software update capable of solving a problem of non-compliance with some rules of the road

An analysis by the American authority in charge of road safety, the Nhtsa (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), has ordered Tesla to recall 362,000 vehicles equipped with the most advanced version of Autopilot, ie the FSD (full self drive). According to the findings of the American authority, Tesla vehicles with the beta version of the semi-autonomous driving system active would pose a danger to the safety of other vehicles and pedestrians. The Nhtsa has in fact declared that Teslas with the FSD would not comply with road regulations, exceeding the speed limits, turning yellow without adequate prudence and using the turning lanes improperly.

Tests and analyzes by the road safety agency have therefore shown that the system that takes control of accelerator, steering and braking on city streets could create "an unreasonable risk to the safety of motor vehicles based on insufficient compliance with the traffic safety laws. The recall affects 2016-2023 Model S and Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y equipped with FSD Beta software. Tesla said it will release a corrective update via OTA that can "heal" these traffic non-compliance issues. However, the American company has made it clear that it is not aware of accidents with injuries and, moreover, the possibility of carrying out tests in real traffic conditions allows the FSD to improve, and is therefore of fundamental importance.

ONGOING INVESTIGATIONS — There is currently a large NHTSA investigation opened in 2021 involving 830,000 Tesla vehicles with the Autopilot driver assistance system involved in a series of accidents with emergency parked vehicles. The agency said that despite the FSD’s recall, its “investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot and associated vehicle systems remains open and active.” Last year Tesla recalled nearly 54,000 vehicles in America with FSD Beta that were implicated in crashes and missed stops at some intersections.