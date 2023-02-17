L’Saudi Arabia continues its expansion in the gaming market, buying new shares Of Nintendo, EA and Take-Two and thus increasing the shares held by the public money fund on these companies.

The first increase had already been recorded in Nintendo in recent days, with Saudi Arabia which had increased the shares in the company to exceed 7%, but this point we are over 8%: the public investment fund ( PIF), largely controlled by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has now reached 8.26% of total shares in the company, thereby making the Arab public fund Nintendo’s largest overseas shareholder.

In addition to this, the PIF further increased the shares of EA and Take-Two as well. Regarding the first, according to the SEC, Prince bin Salman now owns 5.8% of Electronic Arts, with a small but significant jump from the 5.1% previously owned.

As for the Grand Theft Auto company, the Arab PIF now owns 6.8% of the company’s shares, up sharply from 5.3% previously. In all these cases, the confirmation of the line adopted by Saudi Arabia clearly emerges, which had previously affirmed its will to expand investments in the field of video games.

As already reported in recent days, the idea of ​​Mohammed bin Salman and his investment fund is to increase penetration of the gaming market through the nation-controlled Savvy Games Group, which can also introduce various ethical issues, considering the country’s somewhat murky human rights record and recent allegations that the regime ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.