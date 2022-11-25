Electric car giant Tesla has recalled about 81,000 electric cars in China – more than the number of cars the company usually produces from its Shanghai factory per month – due to technical problems with software and seat belts.

In a statement reported by Bloomberg News, China’s state market watchdog said the US company will recall 70,434 imported Tesla Model S, X and Model 3s, as well as 10/127 Model 3s made domestically in China.

The statement indicated that the X and S cars require a fix in the software for managing the battery systems, while the Model 3 cars need to address a technical problem in installing the seat belts.

Tesla is currently facing some problems in China, the largest car market in the world, as the number of cars it delivered last month decreased to 71,704 cars, compared to the record set in September of 83,135 cars. Tesla also faces marketing challenges in China in light of the fierce competition from some local companies such as BYD.