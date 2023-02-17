Tesla has shown that it has a lot of power in the auto industry. Musk takes a few thousand euros off the prices and various car brands move along. In the meantime, the brand is coming this year (for real now, it seems) with the Cybertruck and a cheaper model of around 20,000 euros should be available soon. But it’s not all roses and roses at Tesla. The self-driving mode Full Self-Driving takes care of the gray cloud today.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has determined that 362,000 US Teslas are unsafe. According to the traffic body, Full Self-Driving causes “exceeding speed limits or driving in an illegal and unpredictable manner at intersections, increasing the risk of an accident.”

In 2021, NHTSA began a study of 830,000 Teslas and the Autopilot driving assistant. Musk does not have to count on the confidence of the president’s representatives in this. Senators Markey and Blumenthal say Tesla’s recall is “long overdue.” “Tesla needs to stop overestimating the real capabilities of the cars,” they say.

Tesla responds to the recall

Tesla disagrees with NHTSA. The car brand is not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this recall. So far they say they have received eighteen reports of problems with the self-driving mode. Nevertheless, Tesla complies with the request to recall the cars.

As it is nowadays, the American Teslas do not have to go to the dealer for the recall. They all get a software update through the air.

Elon Musk also responds, on his own Twitter of course. According to him, the word ‘recall action’ is not the right wording. He calls it “anachronistic and downright wrong.” It is not expected that European Teslas will also be recalled: Full Self-Driving has not yet been activated in these cars due to our legislation.