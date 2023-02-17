Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jet of the Russian army in the Ukraine war: Russia’s planes are repeatedly intercepted by NATO over the Baltic Sea. © Russian Defense Ministry Press/Imago

Provocations over the Baltic Sea between fighter jets are increasing – especially since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. NATO reacts.

Berlin – A new sideshow is opening up over the Baltic Sea Ukraine war, or is he already long? Since the beginning of hostilities almost a year ago, the airspace over the sea has been increasing, among other things Germany, Russia, the Baltic and Scandinavian countries border, the encounters between fighter jets of different nations. It remains with provocations or so-called escort flights, but in the end the question arises as to whether a new “Cold War” for air sovereignty over the Baltic Sea has long since broken out. The numbers are alarming: by 2022, NATO plans to have recorded 570 incidents involving Russian jets, as reported by kreiszeitung.de.

Russian fighter jets over the Baltic Sea: the sound has become rougher since the outbreak of the Ukraine war

The tone in Europe has become much harsher since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. While the European Union slid into the worst inflation since it was founded and continues to try to free itself from its dependence on Russian raw materials such as natural gas, Kremlin bosses are worried Wladimir Putin and his confidants regularly for provocations to the West. At the latest with the announcement that Sweden and Finland would be making their way into NATO, verbal threats reached a new high.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and not a friend of restrained words, had previously attracted attention through threats with nuclear weapons, but his conspiracy theories and martial statements continued to escalate as a result. Not without reason: should If Finland were to become part of NATO, the alliance would have a significantly larger area of ​​operations on the border with Russia receive. In the Kremlin, this possible scenario alone is probably seen as a major threat.

Air encounters are increasing: in 2022, NATO will fly a total of 570 missions because of Russian fighter jets

The Ukraine war is very likely the reason for the numerous air encounters over the Baltic Sea. As the Editorial Network Germany Learned exclusively from a NATO official, NATO jets have flown 570 sorties in Europe to intercept Russian military planes approaching alliance airspace. Most of the operations took place over the Baltic Sea and were “professional”. As a rule, the Russian fighter jets were pushed aside over the Baltic Sea so that further escalation could be avoided.

However, provocations at the borders of the airspace are not a phenomenon of the war in Ukraine: in previous years there had been regular encounters between NATO jets and Russian aircraft. However, their number increased significantly in 2022. Apart from air-to-air encounters, however, there were also a few incidents in which Russian fighter jets flew over NATO ships at a short distance. Meanwhile wins Putin’s propaganda also gained influence on the Internet with the help of pro-Russian influencers.

Russia flies maneuvers over the Baltic Sea during the Ukraine war: NATO is alarmed

But what air sovereignty is Russia repeatedly violating over the Baltic Sea? The encounters often take place in the airspace of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Russian Air Force relies on different aircraft for its provocations. Sometimes there are smaller fighter jets, but sometimes also larger transport aircraft. Again and again, the same pattern is noticeable with which the Russian pilots act. They refuse attempts at communication and ensure that their identification is made more difficult.

After they were finally intercepted and identified by NATO machines, the Russian machines usually turn off again in the end. While Russia has been fighting in Ukraine for months against the Ukrainian armed forces, which are massively supported by the West, the provocations in the skies over the Baltic Sea have one reason above all: to test what is possible. Should the West, in which case the Natofailing even once to intercept Russian fighter jets over the Baltic Sea could be taken as a sign of fatigue or weakness in the Kremlin.

Russia intercepts plane from Germany: airspace before Kaliningrad not violated

But it is also part of the reality that Russia also intercepts NATO aircraft. Last January, for example, there was an incident involving a German maritime patrol aircraft on the border with Russian territory. A Russian Su-27 rose accordingly, the German naval aircraft turned away. The information comes from the Russian Defense Ministry. The border was not violated, it said.

Regarding the incident, the German Navy said that a plane was temporarily accompanied by a Russian machine during a routine reconnaissance flight in international airspace off Kaliningrad. The Bundeswehr operates with its naval aviation squadron over the Baltic Sea for a variety of reasons, including the flights for reconnaissance, maritime surveillance and submarine hunting.

Fighter jets over the Baltic Sea: Russia and NATO have been provoking each other since the Cold War

The Baltic Sea is an important location for historical reasons alone: ​​The border between the Soviet Union and the West also ran here during the Cold War. Provocations at sea or in the air were the order of the day, and even more than 30 years after the collapse of the USSR, the saber-rattling has not abated – on both sides. NATO has massively armed itself in recent years, has high-tech surveillance and rapid intervention squadrons along the border regions. The aim is to continue to show determination despite the provocations. The Global Rearmament is also reflected in the fact that arms are sold worldwide booming

However, the visit of the US destroyer “USS Roosevelt” to Rostock a few weeks ago showed that not only Russia could provoke with its flights. As already mentioned, NATO’s area of ​​operations in the Baltic Sea region will expand massively in the long term, and NATO is trying to show its strength through maneuvers. It is possible that the brisk Russian air traffic at the NATO borders in the past year is a reaction to the latest developments in the redistribution of power in the Baltic Sea region.