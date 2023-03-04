After the announcement of the construction of a gigafactory of Tesla In Monterrey, Nuevo León, new job opportunities arose in different states of the Mexican Republic.

With this investment project, the North American brand is looking for human capital that is interested in contributing to the development of the electromobility and in the manufacture of electric cars.

Although the plant is not yet in operation Tesla in Nuevo León, from now on there is the possibility of applying to start working in Mexico City, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Tampico and the State of Mexico.

Jobs offered by Tesla

In the Mexico City The position of Sales and Customer Service Consultant is offered. Full-time entrepreneurs who are motivated and organized are required.

Among the activities to be developed is: presenting the products to potential buyers, both current and soon to be available in the market.

Those interested in applying must meet the following requirements:

Experience in the luxury automotive industry.

Customer or retail service.

Ability to work independently and create a local network of sales prospects.

Experience in sales and customer service.

Excellent communication skills.

Fluency in English.

Valid driver’s license.

What jobs will there be in Monterrey?

In Monterey, For example, you can find some job offers such as the following:

Logistics-Finance Analyst (Monterrey)

They are looking for staff with professional experience in customer service and excellent oral and written communication skills.

Have knowledge in engineering and manufacturing supply chain strategy.

That can lead a multifunctional team.

We recommend you read:

The ability to implement system projects, processes, configurations, changes and optimizations according to plans.

Develop KPI’s.

Issue statistical and detailed reports.

Supervise the initial setup of large volume import shipments.

Logistics-Supply Chain Analyst (Monterrey)

Ability to create engineering and manufacturing supply chain strategies to support high volume and complex supply chain.

Lead multifunctional team including production, planning and warehouse to determine the short and long term strategy.

Oversee the execution of inbound shipments to support smooth production.

Supervise booking and coordinating the most profitable and efficient means to import/export, design and manufacture goods within the expected requirements.

Extract data from internal database. Analyze, collect and publish logistics metrics and dashboards for logistics leadership.

FP&A Business Operations Analyst/Associate

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or Business required and/or equivalent experience.

Labor competence in Spanish.

Evidence of exceptional ability in previous academic and professional activities.

Ability to read and interpret financial statements.

Excellent data modeling/analysis skills.

Demonstrated success working in an ambiguous environment involving both quantitative analysis and strategic planning.

Strong verbal and written communication skills, particularly with executives/senior managers.

We recommend you read:

Relevant experience within the automotive, luxury, customer service or retail industry.

Ability to work independently and build a local network of sales prospects and influencers.

Sales experience and customer service experience is required.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written. Fluency in English and the local language is required.

Valid driver’s license.

Customer Experience Manager

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional experience.

Two+ years of applicable experience with proven track record of meeting or exceeding targets.

Entrepreneur with exceptional management skills and great attention to detail.

Ability to prioritize multiple projects and meet critical business deadlines.

Excellent skills in written and verbal communication.

Dedicated and ethical approach to sales and sales operations.

Ability to develop collaborative relationships and act as a trusted and respected partner that others want to work with.

Ability to work evenings and weekends in a retail environment.

Ability to relocate as needed.

The jobs offered by Tesla in Mexico range from sales advisor, logistics analyst, service advisor, customer experience manager, test engineer, supplier industrialization engineer, among others. Which can be found at the following link: https://bit.ly/3KRrplH