As fans wait for the other remasters of Prime or the promised fourth installment that has been in development for a long time, in the next update of Nintendo Switch Online for the week of March 6 to 10 will be added Metroid Fusion to the library of this service.

The Game Boy Advance classic, Metroid Fusion, will be added on March 9 to Nintendo Switch Online, you just need the Expansion Pack to enjoy it.

Remember that this game was developed by Nintendo and brought Samus Aran back to 2D in 2002. Graphically it was attractive, it took advantage of the Game Boy Advance and many fans, to this day, continue to praise it for its quality.

Let’s not forget that this title takes place after the Prime trilogy and the rest of the other games. Let’s say it was a kind of closure for the series, however, the prequels/sequels have stopped coming out.

Just remember how successful it was Metroid Dread in 2021, title that arrived almost at the same time as the Nintendo Switch OLED and that took advantage of the screen.

The fever for this series doesn’t seem to stop, because we also have the release of the first Prime remaster and we can say that it was a craftsmanship that left us speechless because of how well it turned out.

Let’s hope that the other games in the series arrive in the not too distant future or at least some remasters that are also appreciated.

