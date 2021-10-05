Car manufacturer Tesla has to pay a former employee 137 million dollars (118 million euros) because he was confronted with racist statements from colleagues during his work and the company failed to take reasonable steps against this. A US judge ruled that reports The Wall Street Journal Tuesday.

Black elevator operator Owen Diaz will be awarded $6.9 million for the emotional damage suffered, the remaining $130 million will be fined by the company. The entire amount of money goes to Diaz.

Diaz, 53, worked in a Tesla factory in Fremont, California, in 2015 and 2016. According to his lawyer, there were racist texts on the walls in various places in the building, including in the toilet areas. Diaz was also regularly racially treated by his colleagues. He complained about this several times, but according to Diaz, the company did nothing about it.

Long road

It is the second time in months that Tesla has been found guilty in a case involving claims of harassment or discrimination based on race. In May, another automaker employee was awarded a million dollars after he was criticized by colleagues at the same factory as Diaz.

It is not yet clear whether Tesla will appeal against Tuesday’s ruling, but a company spokesperson is late The New York Times know that Diaz’s complaints have indeed been responded to. Two employees were said to have been fired, one was suspended. “We’re still not perfect,” she added. “But we’ve come a long way.”