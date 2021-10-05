The Ministry of Finance and Public Function has proposed to the union representatives of public employees a 2% salary increase for next year, according to sources familiar with the meeting. The ministry, led by María Jesús Montero, has convened this Tuesday the representative unions of public employees (CC OO, UGT and CSIF) to negotiate the salary increase for 2022. In the aforementioned meeting, the Treasury has raised the salary revaluation of 2% for next year, close to the Executive’s average inflation forecast for next year. He has also proposed raising the replacement rate, the substitutions for each retirement or low, above 100% for all categories and positions of civil servants.

The unions had demanded that the Treasury call the General Negotiation Table of the Public Administrations before the possibility that this Tuesday the Council of Ministers would approve the General State Budgets for 2022.

Last year the salary of the employees of the General State Administration increased through the 2021 Budgets by 0.9%, in accordance with the inflation forecast of the Executive. Workers’ representatives demanded a higher salary increase to compensate for the loss of purchasing power this year. Inflation closed September at 4%, the highest level since the beginning of the last financial crisis. If it closes at these levels, the unions lament, public employees will lose almost three points of purchasing power. Since Pedro Sánchez governs, public workers have registered a gain in purchasing power of 3.7 points. In addition, the Socialist Executive has just approved the largest public employment offer in history, with 23,491 jobs (30,445 jobs if state security forces and bodies are included).

The two government parties, PSOE and United We Can, negotiate in extremis to close the public accounts project for next year. This past Monday the negotiating teams of the Socialists, the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, and the head of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños; and United We Can, the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, and the Secretary of State for Social Rights, Nacho Álvarez, to try to close an agreement that continues to be stalled due to the disagreement in the Housing Law. Government sources assure that the positions have come closer, but there are still differences on the way to regulate rents.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]