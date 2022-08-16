Who wants to order a Tesla Model 3 in the variant Long Range it will have to wait until 2023, and at the moment it can settle for the rear-wheel drive version or the Performance version of the Palo Alto electric sedan. The reason? Tesla has decided to stop bookings for the Model 3 long-haul variant until next year due to a huge backlog of orders. The Tesla website previously showed an estimated delivery window from November 2022 to January 2023, while it now reads “Available in 2023”.

Waitlist is too long. Will enable again as we ramp production. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2022

Different speech, as mentioned, for the other two versions of the Model 3, still available for order and with delivery estimated between October and December. As for the Long Range, however, reservations will return to being available when Tesla production will increase of the model, as confirmed by Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a user request. However, there is a curiosity: the Model Y Long Range, which is built on the same platform as the Model 3 Long Range, continues to be available for orders, with delivery windows ranging from January to April next year. In short, not good news for customers, but excellent for Tesla which continues to demonstrate how the popularity of its electric both rampant: the company led by Elon Musk delivered more than 250,000 EVs in the second quarter of the year, the vast majority of which were Model 3 and Model Y.

The US carmaker is convinced that it will be able to increase production at a rate of 2 million electric per year by the end of 2022, a major step forward from the production targets set by many rival car brands around the world. The Model 3 Long Range will inevitably contribute to this target, which cannot be ordered to date but which he will be back next year: we will see if when this happens there will be price or delivery time revisions.