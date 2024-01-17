Daria Trepova did not agree with the experts' conclusions about her sanity

Daria Trepova (listed as terrorists and extremists), accused of committing a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg in April 2023, challenged the conclusions of a psychological and psychiatric examination. Kommersant reports this.

She claims that experts drew up an accusatory report. Trepova also stated that she did not recognize the investigator who came to see her in the pre-trial detention center as an investigator and did not receive support from the specialist.

According to experts, at the moment of the explosion of the mined figurine, Trepova was aware of the results of her actions. The accused did not agree with this, saying that at that moment she was in shock, and after the terrorist attack she called her curator and decided to run away.

Earlier, Trepova told the court about the Ukrainian curator, journalist Roman Popkov, and his instructions. According to her, she had known him for a long time. The defendant stated that she was worried about the special military operation and shared with Popkov her desire to go to Ukraine, and he promised to help her and introduced her to an acquaintance named Gestalt, from whom Trepova received the bomb.

The terrorist attack in a St. Petersburg cafe occurred on April 2. Then war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (Maxim Fomin) was blown up and 52 people were injured.