Terrorist suspicions “The green transition of the police” – Kankaanpää is Finland’s most basic Finnish city, whose inhabitants have a disbelief in the far-right strike plans

HS found out what kind of city Kankaanpää has been at the center of terrorist suspicions and how it has reacted to the actions of members of the “Kankaanpää group” suspected and convicted of several violent crimes.

For subscribers

The men suspected of preparing for the terrorist act live mainly in the countryside around Kankaanpää, which is alternated with functioning farms and dilapidated desert houses. The church and the prayer rooms of the various sects give their own nuances to a region ruled by basic Finns.

Mikko Gustafsson HS

2:00 | Updated 6:31

Two the young man is pushed into the asphalt accompanied by shouts and drunken grumbling. Another young balded man approaches and points the finger at the camera. The image turns black and breaks.

The video was shot in Kankaanpää after a bar night in March. The earth is melted and the night is black.