Come the Christmas, the parties and, with them, the consequent hangovers. And there are two types of people the day after: those who get up as if nothing had happened the day before and those who swear and perjure that they will never go out again. That is precisely what It will happen today in Los Cármenes. Granada, after falling against him Royal Stain, the only Second REFF team alive in the competition, does not want to talk about Cups. ANDl Mallorcameanwhile, he’s ready for the next party after thrashing with solvency and seriousness to the Llanera.

But the League arrives and, as they say, “what feeds us” (follow the game live on AS.com). Both teams are in the lower part of the table, with the vermilion with a good mattress that they want to increase to finish a round 2021. Already add 20 points and improving that number would project them to salvation numbers. Less thick is the Nasrid mat, although he knows that he will say goodbye to the year off the descent after the last defeats of Alavés and Elche. In addition, he must still play the postponed match against Atleti on Wednesday, another option to continue adding before saying goodbye to a 2021 that began as a dream and is tending to a nightmare.

The Majorca arrive at the appointment with seven absences: Tailor, Junior Lake, Raíllo, Hoppe, Greif, Amath and Russo, who lost the Cup. For that reason, Luis Garcia has been forced to turn to the subsidiary to complete the call and who knows if the boys will have the opportunity to enjoy minutes. Furthermore, the many Doubts from his goalscorer It’s one of the technician headaches, which demands a little more from the whole team to improve that facet.

The Grenade, for his part, recovers cash. Machís and Isma ruiz They already had a few minutes in the Cup and the Venezuelan is emerging as a starter on the left wing. It could also be in the call Victor Diaz and Moreno hesitates to give him ownership to form a more experienced defense center with Germán, or to continue trusting the youth squad Torrente to accompany the man from Cádiz. In the medullary, Montoro has fallen at the last minute, so Mile and Gonalons they are emerging as midfielders, with Puertas and Machís himself on the wing. Above, Luis Suárez and the savior Jorge Molina. We will have to see how receives the fans to the team after disappointment cup, that I do not fail. At least that is what Robert Moreno defends, but the public is sovereign and will pass judgment …